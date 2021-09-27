fbpx

QQQ
-2.98
376.31
-0.8%
BTC/USD
-503.94
42656.96
-1.17%
DIA
+ 0.72
347.15
+ 0.21%
SPY
-1.22
445.13
-0.27%
TLT
-0.54
147.45
-0.37%
GLD
+ 0.36
162.94
+ 0.22%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 4:31 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 11.4% to $0.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Puxin’s trading volume hit 820.5K shares by close, accounting for 40.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 4.89% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 408.2K shares come close, making up 5.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.87. Naked Brand Group’s trading volume hit 8.8 million shares by close, accounting for 23.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $791.1 million.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 1.58% to $3.85. Regis’s trading volume hit 58.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $138.1 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 1.35% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $15.5. At the close, Designer Brands’s trading volume reached 108.3K shares. This is 8.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 5.36% to $4.33 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $114.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 3.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 2.48% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 2.46% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 2.28% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 2.15% to $6.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 537.1K, accounting for 1.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
