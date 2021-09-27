12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 11.4% to $0.58 during Monday’s after-market session. Puxin’s trading volume hit 820.5K shares by close, accounting for 40.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 4.89% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 408.2K shares come close, making up 5.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.87. Naked Brand Group’s trading volume hit 8.8 million shares by close, accounting for 23.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $791.1 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 1.58% to $3.85. Regis’s trading volume hit 58.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $138.1 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 1.35% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $15.5. At the close, Designer Brands’s trading volume reached 108.3K shares. This is 8.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 5.36% to $4.33 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $114.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 3.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 2.48% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 2.46% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 2.28% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 2.15% to $6.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 537.1K, accounting for 1.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.