Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 1:01 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock moved upwards by 6.09% to $3.92 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 66.14% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock increased by 5.95% to $72.61. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 99.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $46.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 378.2K shares, making up 64.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock rose 4.84% to $25.52. As of 12:40 EST, Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 49.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares moved upwards by 4.75% to $40.77. The current volume of 263.8K shares is 60.22% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $63.91. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 43.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.6 billion.

Losers

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares declined by 2.59% to $291.44 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 602.4K shares, making up 30.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.9 billion.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock decreased by 1.88% to $229.45. As of 12:40 EST, Willis Towers Watson’s stock is trading at a volume of 887.9K, which is 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.6 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock declined by 1.87% to $156.48. Trading volume for Marsh & McLennan’s stock is 536.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 1.71% to $12.14. The current volume of 79.6K shares is 72.72% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $657.2 million.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock declined by 1.39% to $151.9. The current volume of 224.9K shares is 21.81% of Arthur J. Gallagher’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 1.26% to $158.33. The current volume of 19.5K shares is 10.05% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

