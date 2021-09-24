fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.35
372.63
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-630.29
42959.24
-1.45%
DIA
+ 0.36
347.20
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.78
442.40
+ 0.18%
TLT
-1.45
149.81
-0.98%
GLD
-0.19
163.70
-0.12%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 4:42 pm
Gainers

 

  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares increased by 4.32% to $5.31 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock rose 4.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 1.61% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 1.57% to $19.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.6K, accounting for 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Losers

 

 

  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) shares fell 3.89% to $155.73 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.9K shares, which is 13.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.

  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 1.95% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 1.7% to $12.74. Aterian's trading volume hit 302.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.4 million.

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 1.43% to $6.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 575.5K shares, which is 1.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.0 million.

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 1.41% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.7 million.

  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 1.3% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

