12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 7.71% to $17.04 during Friday's after-market session. Aehr Test Systems's trading volume hit 642.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $25.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 3.34% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 2.53% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $479.6 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 2.14% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 1.99% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 1.34% to $9.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock fell 1.12% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 0.98% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.5 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 0.91% to $10.89. The company's market cap stands at $177.2 million.
- Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) stock decreased by 0.9% to $27.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares fell 0.89% to $26.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.2K, accounting for 6.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
