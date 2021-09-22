fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.42
362.73
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
+ 357.93
43373.55
+ 0.83%
DIA
+ 3.35
335.76
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 4.25
429.38
+ 0.98%
TLT
+ 0.90
149.99
+ 0.6%
GLD
-0.65
166.69
-0.39%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 4:48 pm
Gainers

 

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $3.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.

  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 2.34% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.

  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares increased by 2.14% to $38.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $12.48. The company's market cap stands at $995.5 million.

  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.

  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares moved upwards by 1.64% to $88.64. This security traded at a volume of 145.0K shares come close, making up 19.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.

Losers

 

 

  • Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) shares declined by 5.18% to $12.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. Steelcase's trading volume hit 101.2K shares by close, accounting for 19.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock fell 4.97% to $19.15. First Advantage's trading volume hit 284.1K shares by close, accounting for 46.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 3.54% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.

  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 3.11% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares decreased by 1.24% to $129.02. At the close, Jacobs Engineering Group's trading volume reached 80.4K shares. This is 14.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 1.19% to $24.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

