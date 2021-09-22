12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $3.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock increased by 2.34% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares increased by 2.14% to $38.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $12.48. The company's market cap stands at $995.5 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares moved upwards by 1.64% to $88.64. This security traded at a volume of 145.0K shares come close, making up 19.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
Losers
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) shares declined by 5.18% to $12.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. Steelcase's trading volume hit 101.2K shares by close, accounting for 19.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock fell 4.97% to $19.15. First Advantage's trading volume hit 284.1K shares by close, accounting for 46.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 3.54% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 3.11% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares decreased by 1.24% to $129.02. At the close, Jacobs Engineering Group's trading volume reached 80.4K shares. This is 14.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 1.19% to $24.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.1 million.
