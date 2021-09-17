fbpx

QQQ
-4.48
382.79
-1.18%
BTC/USD
-349.82
47388.00
-0.73%
DIA
-2.49
350.67
-0.72%
SPY
-5.78
452.95
-1.29%
TLT
-0.72
150.61
-0.48%
GLD
-0.25
164.28
-0.15%

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 17, 2021 4:39 pm
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 7.14% to $0.75 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock rose 1.34% to $3.77. Orion Energy Sys’s trading volume hit 233.7K shares by close, accounting for 99.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.8 million.

Losers

  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock fell 5.8% to $81.25 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 578.2K shares, which is 300.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 4.76% to $16.85. The company’s market cap stands at $496.2 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 4.47% to $3.21. The company’s market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock declined by 3.66% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock fell 3.25% to $2.68. The company’s market cap stands at $236.9 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 2.73% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.

