12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares rose 78.31% to $4.03 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 128.2 million shares is 42746.25% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $170.9 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares moved upwards by 42.26% to $8.18. The current volume of 59.3 million shares is 5057.56% of Innate Pharma’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $647.4 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares moved upwards by 15.46% to $3.36. The current volume of 699.7K shares is 444.2% of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $158.9 million.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock increased by 13.55% to $33.1. The company’s market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $13.6. The company’s market cap stands at $495.4 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $6.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.6 million shares, making up 1147.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares decreased by 63.59% to $16.8 during Friday’s regular session. Protagonist Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1902.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $798.8 million.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock decreased by 32.16% to $10.66. TCR2 Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 681.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $407.3 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares fell 14.94% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares declined by 13.22% to $4.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 761.8K, which is 110.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $292.9 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock declined by 11.97% to $11.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 402.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $589.4 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 10.49% to $24.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 247.5K, which is 82.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
