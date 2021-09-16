12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares increased by 6.32% to $0.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 6.3% to $2.36. At the close, Tuesday Morning's trading volume reached 613.2K shares. This is 86.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.8 million.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares rose 3.56% to $13.93. This security traded at a volume of 74.6K shares come close, making up 7.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares moved upwards by 1.66% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock increased by 1.61% to $68.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock increased by 1.18% to $21.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 billion.
Losers
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares decreased by 2.73% to $1.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 2.45% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 2.31% to $7.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.3K, accounting for 6.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares declined by 2.21% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock fell 2.2% to $4.91. Blue Apron Hldgs's trading volume hit 91.8K shares by close, accounting for 6.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 1.98% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $451.2 million.
