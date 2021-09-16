fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 4:47 pm
Gainers

 

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock rose 3.59% to $1.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.

  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 2.8% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock increased by 2.16% to $12.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.3 million.

  • Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares rose 1.93% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares moved upwards by 1.74% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares increased by 1.46% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million.

  • Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares decreased by 6.0% to $10.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares decreased by 5.25% to $12.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 175.0K, accounting for 24.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.4 million.

  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock decreased by 4.9% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $257.3 million.

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares decreased by 4.41% to $11.07. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock declined by 4.0% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million.

  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock decreased by 3.55% to $18.25. The company's market cap stands at $408.1 million.

Movers

