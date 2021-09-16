12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $5.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 3.11% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 2.21% to $8.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 1.58% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
Losers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 1.67% to $1.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock declined by 1.43% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 1.4% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 1.23% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $711.8 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares decreased by 1.07% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares declined by 1.03% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
