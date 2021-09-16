fbpx

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 4:47 pm
Gainers

 

  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $5.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.

  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.

  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 3.11% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.

  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 2.21% to $8.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 1.58% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.

Losers

 

 

  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 1.67% to $1.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.

  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock declined by 1.43% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 1.4% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million.

  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock declined by 1.23% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $711.8 million.

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares decreased by 1.07% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares declined by 1.03% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

