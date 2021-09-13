12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock rose 6.28% to $15.55 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $834.8 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $3.59. The company’s market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock moved upwards by 2.66% to $6.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 134.6K, accounting for 1.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.9 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 1.81% to $5.61. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 1.22% to $6.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 188.5K, accounting for 2.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock rose 1.04% to $5.32. The company’s market cap stands at $451.3 million.
Losers
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 1.73% to $0.58 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 1.71% to $37.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares fell 1.29% to $15.35. The company’s market cap stands at $747.1 million.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares fell 0.96% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.4 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 0.96% to $4.13. The company’s market cap stands at $523.3 million.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares fell 0.71% to $22.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.0K, accounting for 6.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.