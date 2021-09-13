fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 4:47 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock increased by 13.77% to $10.41 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.2 million, accounting for 2734.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.1 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $11.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 120.1K, accounting for 2.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.4 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares increased by 6.63% to $29.75. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares rose 5.64% to $3.74. The company’s market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock increased by 4.27% to $0.94. The company’s market cap stands at $74.9 million.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares moved upwards by 3.01% to $18.82. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 million.

Losers

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares declined by 9.04% to $4.13 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock decreased by 2.51% to $0.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.2K shares, which is 0.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 1.84% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares declined by 1.7% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 193.6K, accounting for 34.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares declined by 1.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million.

