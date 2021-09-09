fbpx

QQQ
-1.31
382.09
-0.34%
BTC/USD
-6241.85
46422.05
-11.85%
DIA
-1.33
352.06
-0.38%
SPY
-1.88
452.79
-0.42%
TLT
+ 1.79
146.14
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.72
166.57
+ 0.43%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 4:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares moved upwards by 31.76% to $11.45 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 75.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares increased by 11.41% to $4.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 185.7K, accounting for 65.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $254.84. Eli Lilly’s trading volume hit 622.5K shares by close, accounting for 22.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $243.7 billion.
  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $22.03. This security traded at a volume of 165.7K shares come close, making up 31.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $28.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.61. The company’s market cap stands at $54.7 million.

Losers

  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock decreased by 7.3% to $4.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $202.6 million.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shares declined by 5.89% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares declined by 5.51% to $9.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares declined by 3.05% to $6.06. The company’s market cap stands at $479.6 million.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares decreased by 1.89% to $17.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.6K shares, which is 14.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $861.6 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 1.86% to $11.14. The company’s market cap stands at $62.7 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    On Friday morning, 155 companies achieved new lows for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

  Wednesday morning, 136 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more