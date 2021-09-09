12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares moved upwards by 31.76% to $11.45 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 75.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares increased by 11.41% to $4.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 185.7K, accounting for 65.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $254.84. Eli Lilly’s trading volume hit 622.5K shares by close, accounting for 22.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $243.7 billion.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $22.03. This security traded at a volume of 165.7K shares come close, making up 31.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $28.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.61. The company’s market cap stands at $54.7 million.
Losers
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock decreased by 7.3% to $4.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $202.6 million.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shares declined by 5.89% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares declined by 5.51% to $9.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares declined by 3.05% to $6.06. The company’s market cap stands at $479.6 million.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares decreased by 1.89% to $17.72. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.6K shares, which is 14.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $861.6 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 1.86% to $11.14. The company’s market cap stands at $62.7 million.
