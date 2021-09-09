fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 9, 2021 4:39 pm
Gainers

  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock moved upwards by 5.29% to $5.97 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $252.4 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 4.2% to $12.38. This security traded at a volume of 84.2K shares come close, making up 9.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $542.8 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 2.72% to $3.02. PaySign’s trading volume hit 72.9K shares by close, accounting for 25.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock increased by 2.45% to $7.5. The company’s market cap stands at $64.6 million.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) stock rose 2.04% to $129.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 299.2K, accounting for 9.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.0 billion.
  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $45.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares declined by 4.63% to $2.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 4.39% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.7 million.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock declined by 3.05% to $163.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 billion.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 2.92% to $1.33. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares declined by 2.77% to $25.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 740.9K shares, which is 4.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 1.51% to $0.58. Sonim Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 18.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.4 million.

