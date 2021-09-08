12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares increased by 24.68% to $8.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2 million shares, which is 316.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.6 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock increased by 8.64% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.6 million.
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock increased by 6.45% to $35.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. Xeris Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 73.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.1 million.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares rose 4.99% to $2.31. This security traded at a volume of 208.5K shares come close, making up 37.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
Losers
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock decreased by 4.47% to $5.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock declined by 2.69% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $459.8 million.
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) shares decreased by 2.47% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.7 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares fell 2.12% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares declined by 2.07% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock fell 1.99% to $30.55. At the close, Invitae's trading volume reached 302.7K shares. This is 9.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
