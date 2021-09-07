12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 2.51% to $0.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $4.25. The company’s market cap stands at $123.0 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 2.22% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock moved upwards by 1.93% to $26.92. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 1.39% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 111.2K, accounting for 1.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock decreased by 1.51% to $4.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $100.3 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 1.49% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.3 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 1.33% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $58.1 million.
- Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) stock fell 1.22% to $42.11. At the close, Terminix Global Hldgs’s trading volume reached 57.5K shares. This is 9.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares declined by 1.1% to $3.62. The company’s market cap stands at $15.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 1.07% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.3 million.
