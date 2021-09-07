fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.54
381.03
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-6381.32
46282.58
-12.12%
DIA
-2.68
356.82
-0.76%
SPY
-1.52
454.60
-0.34%
TLT
-1.25
149.43
-0.84%
GLD
-3.32
174.38
-1.94%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 5:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares increased by 3.84% to $1.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 844.4K shares come close, making up 85.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $0.72. The company’s market cap stands at $108.8 million.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares increased by 1.93% to $11.6. At the close, Amicus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 60.9K shares. This is 2.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.6 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock increased by 1.41% to $17.88. Dynavax Technologies’s trading volume hit 138.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock decreased by 4.81% to $5.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares decreased by 3.5% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 2.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock decreased by 2.33% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock fell 2.18% to $3.59. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock decreased by 2.16% to $2.72. The company’s market cap stands at $145.0 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more