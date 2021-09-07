12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares increased by 3.84% to $1.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 844.4K shares come close, making up 85.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $0.72. The company’s market cap stands at $108.8 million.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares increased by 1.93% to $11.6. At the close, Amicus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 60.9K shares. This is 2.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock increased by 1.41% to $17.88. Dynavax Technologies’s trading volume hit 138.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock decreased by 4.81% to $5.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) shares decreased by 3.5% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.2 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 2.76% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock decreased by 2.33% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock fell 2.18% to $3.59. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock decreased by 2.16% to $2.72. The company’s market cap stands at $145.0 million.
