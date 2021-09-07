12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares increased by 12.79% to $297.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 428.8K shares come close, making up 35.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 4.04% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $6.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 247.4K shares, which is 2.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares rose 3.3% to $5.62. The company’s market cap stands at $37.5 million.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares moved upwards by 3.23% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $965.8 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 2.65% to $7.35. The company’s market cap stands at $119.6 million.
Losers
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock decreased by 7.55% to $9.19 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock fell 4.03% to $26.0. The company’s market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock declined by 2.47% to $59.82. Confluent’s trading volume hit 111.1K shares by close, accounting for 7.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares fell 2.32% to $80.75. This security traded at a volume of 162.0K shares come close, making up 14.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 1.95% to $1.01. The company’s market cap stands at $118.5 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 1.85% to $14.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.1 million.
