12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock increased by 29.9% to $7.14 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 54.7 million, which is 2659.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock moved upwards by 19.49% to $5.0. Innate Pharma’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 636.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.3 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $22.16. The company’s market cap stands at $471.5 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock increased by 12.22% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 585.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $158.6 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares increased by 10.0% to $0.9. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 92.44% of Histogen’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $2.43. Trading volume for Enveric Biosciences’s stock is 40.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3556.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.
Losers
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares decreased by 81.78% to $5.21 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 29.4 million, which is 6261.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.3 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares declined by 15.55% to $9.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 213.8K, which is 125.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.8 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock decreased by 9.43% to $5.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 400.2K, which is 89.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
- XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) stock decreased by 8.43% to $28.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.7 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock fell 8.21% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 432.6K shares, making up 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.7 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares decreased by 7.15% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
