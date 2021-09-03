12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares rose 24.36% to $499.52 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 607.67% of MongoDB’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $32.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock rose 16.05% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 373.1K, which is 1443.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 12.42% to $14.3. As of 12:30 EST, Bit Digital’s stock is trading at a volume of 15.5 million, which is 89.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.3 million.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $71.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 125.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock increased by 11.16% to $49.24. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 286.35% of PagerDuty’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 9.03% to $8.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 125.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $198.4 million.
Losers
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 27.25% to $2.19 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for ClearSign Technologies’s stock is 822.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1117.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 21.45% to $14.07. Trading volume for Focus Universal’s stock is 3.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.4 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 18.49% to $10.67. Trading volume for TSR’s stock is 82.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares declined by 15.31% to $10.57. As of 12:30 EST, OMNIQ’s stock is trading at a volume of 324.4K, which is 456.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock declined by 10.63% to $11.35. Ipsidy’s stock is trading at a volume of 127.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.7 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares decreased by 9.93% to $12.53. Yext’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 254.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.