fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.63
379.32
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
+ 1757.06
48739.97
+ 3.74%
DIA
-0.37
354.29
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.32
451.24
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.06
148.77
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 0.03
169.66
+ 0.02%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 7:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares moved upwards by 18.76% to $28.35 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 588.2K, accounting for 131.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.8 million.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) stock increased by 7.28% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock increased by 4.3% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares increased by 3.42% to $13.9. The company’s market cap stands at $361.6 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares increased by 2.87% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million.

Losers

  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares fell 14.11% to $3.35 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 244.8K shares, which is 20.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.6 million.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock fell 10.04% to $300.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 162.6K shares, which is 25.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 4.55% to $1.26. The company’s market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares fell 3.0% to $10.05. The company’s market cap stands at $469.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares declined by 2.59% to $32.8. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock decreased by 2.44% to $11.61. The company’s market cap stands at $65.3 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares moved upwards by 22.73% to $23.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, ChromaDex's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 224.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. read more

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares are trading higher after the company announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

  Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday Monday morning, 285 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

  During the morning session on Thursday, 152 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more