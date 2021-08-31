fbpx

QQQ
-0.89
381.15
-0.23%
BTC/USD
+ 1086.62
48069.53
+ 2.31%
DIA
-0.58
354.66
-0.16%
SPY
-0.72
452.95
-0.16%
TLT
+ 0.03
149.82
+ 0.02%
GLD
+ 0.27
169.08
+ 0.16%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 31, 2021 9:32 am
Gainers

  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock rose 3.37% to $50.27 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 2.57% to $0.53. The company’s market cap stands at $84.9 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 1.83% to $5.0. The company’s market cap stands at $125.0 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $7.5. The company’s market cap stands at $145.0 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $3.67. The company’s market cap stands at $123.1 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares rose 1.28% to $37.0. At the close, Abercrombie & Fitch’s trading volume reached 171.4K shares. This is 9.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 4.08% to $6.35 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 203.6K shares come close, making up 9.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.9 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell 3.82% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 3.32% to $3.5. The company’s market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 2.76% to $2.82. The company’s market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares declined by 2.69% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock fell 2.24% to $2.63. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 187.8K shares, which is 1.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.1 million.

