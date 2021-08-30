fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 30, 2021 1:08 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 6.16% to $8.87 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 204.24% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock increased by 4.98% to $14.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 1.2 million, which is 143.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 4.93% to $5.0. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 117.04% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 4.53% to $6.69. The current volume of 42.7 million shares is 836.85% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock rose 3.34% to $3.4. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 578.9K shares, making up 100.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $4.06. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 100.3K as of 12:51 EST. This is 65.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares declined by 3.21% to $3.9 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:51 EST, United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 30.3K, which is 29.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.9 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 3.11% to $3.14. As of 12:51 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 65.9K, which is 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 2.88% to $26.68. The current volume of 23.7K shares is 38.47% of United Fire Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $669.1 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 2.83% to $9.2. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 8.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock fell 2.6% to $10.13. The current volume of 30.1K shares is 16.22% of Trean Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:51 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $517.8 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares decreased by 2.53% to $11.2. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 118.9K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 29.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $608.5 million.

