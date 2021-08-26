fbpx

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 2.52% to $10.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $332.4 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 1.8% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 1.63% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 1.62% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 1.38% to $2.57. SOS’s trading volume hit 55.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.9 million.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares rose 1.23% to $11.52. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Losers

  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 1.44% to $6.88 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares fell 1.15% to $3.44. The company’s market cap stands at $150.9 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 0.93% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 0.91% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock fell 0.87% to $47.1. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

