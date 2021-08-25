12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) stock moved upwards by 20.07% to $148.1 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 164.1K shares come close, making up 83.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $7.11. The company’s market cap stands at $165.9 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares moved upwards by 7.38% to $5.95. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 253.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $888.0 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares rose 6.14% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.6 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock rose 4.51% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $78.0 million.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.
Losers
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock decreased by 2.51% to $2.34 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock declined by 2.15% to $5.94. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.7K shares, which is 10.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.7 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 2.06% to $3.67. The company’s market cap stands at $81.8 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares decreased by 2.04% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares declined by 2.01% to $45.4. This security traded at a volume of 249.0K shares come close, making up 44.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.0 million.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock decreased by 1.97% to $4.0. This security traded at a volume of 232.1K shares come close, making up 20.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
