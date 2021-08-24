fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 24, 2021 6:17 pm
Gainers

  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares moved upwards by 5.37% to $9.72 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 90.8K shares come close, making up 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares increased by 4.7% to $32.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares rose 3.15% to $2.29. The company’s market cap stands at $104.9 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 2.66% to $0.42. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 2.56% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock increased by 1.69% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $113.5 million.

Losers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 4.46% to $11.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Support.com’s trading volume reached 240.6K shares. This is 3.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $270.2 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 3.28% to $0.7. The company’s market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 3.14% to $0.9. The company’s market cap stands at $81.3 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 2.16% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 1.98% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.5 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 1.37% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $71.1 million.

