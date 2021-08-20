Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 4.33% to $2.65 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.3K, which is 11.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $13.44. Trading volume for Oscar Health’s stock is 372.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 3.64% to $86.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.0K shares, making up 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares increased by 3.58% to $10.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 21.3K, which is 9.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.3 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 3.44% to $13.53. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 482.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 2.95% to $6.61. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 65.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $184.8 million.
Losers
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 1.69% to $2.92 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.0K, which is 23.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) stock decreased by 1.31% to $116.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 123.4K, which is 33.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares declined by 1.3% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 31.7K, which is 29.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 million.
- Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares fell 1.12% to $23.34. Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock declined by 1.11% to $18.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6K shares, making up 12.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.1 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 1.07% to $5.59. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 29.13% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
