12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 9:42 am
Gainers

  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares moved upwards by 8.05% to $3.89 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $567.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares moved upwards by 3.16% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $4.8. The company’s market cap stands at $198.9 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 2.53% to $0.58. The company’s market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $0.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.1K shares, which is 1.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares increased by 1.94% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 8.27% to $2.33 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 115.7K shares. This is 16.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock decreased by 4.81% to $120.5. The company’s market cap stands at $43.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 2.74% to $2.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.5K, accounting for 0.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 2.55% to $3.06. The company’s market cap stands at $438.9 million.
  • Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares decreased by 1.85% to $125.15. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock decreased by 1.37% to $39.05. This security traded at a volume of 103.9K shares come close, making up 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

