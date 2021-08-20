fbpx

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 9:42 am
Gainers

  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares increased by 30.93% to $5.63 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.0 million, accounting for 913.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock moved upwards by 25.59% to $2.11. Marker Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 737.6K shares by close, accounting for 73.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $175.2 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares moved upwards by 6.78% to $8.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 442.6K, accounting for 6.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares increased by 5.85% to $1.99. The company’s market cap stands at $29.2 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares rose 5.74% to $1.84. The company’s market cap stands at $104.9 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 5.1% to $0.7. At the close, InVivo Therapeutics Hldg’s trading volume reached 442.5K shares. This is 53.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock fell 22.82% to $1.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 541.2K, accounting for 22.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.3 million.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares fell 9.67% to $77.35. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares declined by 8.2% to $1.12. At the close, Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 107.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares decreased by 7.61% to $7.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 958.8K, accounting for 902.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares declined by 5.71% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $55.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares declined by 3.9% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

