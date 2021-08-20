12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 4.38% to $1.19 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock increased by 3.24% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 2.12% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock rose 1.53% to $26.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) stock increased by 1.5% to $118.0. This security traded at a volume of 78.2K shares come close, making up 1.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 billion.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock increased by 1.27% to $7.97. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares decreased by 9.53% to $18.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 1.7% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $79.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares fell 1.34% to $6.63. The company’s market cap stands at $218.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 1.3% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.7 million.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock decreased by 1.07% to $42.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares declined by 1.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
