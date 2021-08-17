fbpx

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 17, 2021 12:34 pm
Gainers

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 12.36% to $4.09 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 496.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $137.2 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $7.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 105.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares increased by 8.42% to $15.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 8.4% to $24.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 188.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 7.66% to $3.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares, making up 217.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.2 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock increased by 6.36% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Losers

  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell 23.06% to $10.78 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 132.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) stock declined by 14.57% to $36.01. As of 12:30 EST, Lands’ End’s stock is trading at a volume of 218.2K, which is 94.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 13.97% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 181.4K, which is 19.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares decreased by 13.35% to $4.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.8K shares, making up 92.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares declined by 11.25% to $13.66. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares decreased by 10.5% to $1.45. The current volume of 76.1K shares is 22.71% of Skillful Craftsman’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $17.4 million.

