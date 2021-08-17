12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock increased by 10.15% to $21.7 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 352 shares come close, making up 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.