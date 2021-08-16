fbpx

QQQ
-4.36
373.18
-1.18%
DIA
-1.80
357.19
-0.51%
SPY
-2.94
448.86
-0.66%

Why Sonos Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 16, 2021 9:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) is trading higher Monday after a U.S. International Trade Commission judge found Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) infringed on five of Sonos' patents in a preliminary ruling. The stock is also trading higher following an upgrade and price target increase from Jefferies. 

The U.S. International Trade Commission's ruling is in regard to Sonos' patents concerning smart speakers and related technology. The judge's decision could lead to an import ban.

The ruling is subject to review by the full International Trade Commision and is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Sonos from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $50.

Price Action: Sonos has traded as high as $44.72 and as low as $12.40 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 9.96% at $41.94.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Alphabet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.  read more

Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Monday morning following a string of positive press releases. read more

Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company, and Google Cloud, announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors. read more

Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced the integration of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Pay and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: read more