12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares rose 22.05% to $4.76 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Cellect Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 178.1K shares. This is 10.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares rose 10.95% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 627.5K shares come close, making up 17.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $139.4 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock rose 4.9% to $1.71. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.8K shares, which is 8.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares rose 4.0% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock increased by 3.83% to $3.79. The company’s market cap stands at $80.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
Losers
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares decreased by 16.59% to $1.76 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 19.6 million shares come close, making up 285.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock declined by 8.57% to $2.99. At the close, PharmaCyte Biotech’s trading volume reached 101.3K shares. This is 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock declined by 5.75% to $0.74. Biolase’s trading volume hit 661.4K shares by close, accounting for 24.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock decreased by 3.3% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 2.98% to $1.62. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares declined by 2.53% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.6 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
