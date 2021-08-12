12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 8.13% to $2.66 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 7.25% to $0.59. Molecular Data’s trading volume hit 160.5K shares by close, accounting for 15.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 3.92% to $2.91. The company’s market cap stands at $92.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares rose 3.08% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.2 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 2.68% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $8.73. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 5.83% to $32.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares fell 4.8% to $6.75. This security traded at a volume of 138.3K shares come close, making up 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $939.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 4.08% to $3.06. This security traded at a volume of 242.1K shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 3.97% to $7.75. This security traded at a volume of 61.9K shares come close, making up 3.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock decreased by 3.23% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $100.9 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares declined by 2.44% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
