fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 12, 2021 5:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 8.13% to $2.66 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 7.25% to $0.59. Molecular Data’s trading volume hit 160.5K shares by close, accounting for 15.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 3.92% to $2.91. The company’s market cap stands at $92.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares rose 3.08% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.2 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 2.68% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $8.73. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 5.83% to $32.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares fell 4.8% to $6.75. This security traded at a volume of 138.3K shares come close, making up 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $939.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 4.08% to $3.06. This security traded at a volume of 242.1K shares come close, making up 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.5 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 3.97% to $7.75. This security traded at a volume of 61.9K shares come close, making up 3.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock decreased by 3.23% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $100.9 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares declined by 2.44% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares increased by 4.53% to $7.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 297.6K shares come close, making up 5.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more