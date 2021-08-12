12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares moved upwards by 24.95% to $0.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Biolase’s trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 66.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $118.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 13.75% to $11.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 486.6K shares, which is 41.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $317.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares rose 8.97% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $14.75. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock moved upwards by 2.89% to $32.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock decreased by 10.72% to $4.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock fell 9.2% to $1.58. Progenity’s trading volume hit 110.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock fell 8.44% to $3.8. The company’s market cap stands at $379.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares declined by 5.2% to $2.74. NanoVibronix’s trading volume hit 566.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock fell 4.83% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares decreased by 4.77% to $3.8. Freeline Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 80.7K shares by close, accounting for 33.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
