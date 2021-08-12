12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock moved upwards by 19.26% to $4.89 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, CVD Equipment’s trading volume reached 147.6K shares. This is 522.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 14.5% to $2.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 843.3K shares, which is 32.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock rose 7.42% to $2.75. The company’s market cap stands at $34.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 6.08% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares moved upwards by 2.86% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares rose 2.14% to $16.16. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares declined by 6.26% to $14.68 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 6.2% to $1.97. Powerbridge Technologies’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 76.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 3.67% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 2.81% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock decreased by 2.77% to $3.87. The company’s market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares decreased by 2.54% to $3.07. The company’s market cap stands at $56.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
