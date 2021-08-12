fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 12, 2021 2:56 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 2.22% to $34.39 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 90.6K, which is 34.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares rose 1.22% to $4.12. As of 12:40 EST, Atlantic American’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.0K, which is 5.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 1.22% to $86.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 66.7K, which is 50.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 1.21% to $24.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.6K, which is 172.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock increased by 0.91% to $70.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 386.7K shares, making up 28.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.2 billion.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock rose 0.8% to $57.41. The current volume of 774.2K shares is 23.16% of Aflac’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 billion.

Losers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 16.67% to $14.4 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.3 million, which is 175.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 15.33% to $5.82. The current volume of 12.4 million shares is 300.04% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares fell 7.33% to $3.67. Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 157.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 6.61% to $4.88. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 105.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $617.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 6.02% to $2.86. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 169.6K, which is 70.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $149.0 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 5.63% to $44.65. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 642.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 195.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

