fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
367.47
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.21
350.52
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 1.06
441.62
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.23
159.54
+ 1.38%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 11, 2021 5:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares rose 10.53% to $19.1 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $424.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock rose 4.74% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $10.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock increased by 2.64% to $7.38. The company’s market cap stands at $127.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 1.41% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Losers

  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock decreased by 6.7% to $14.15 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 2.57% to $8.72. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 257.6K shares. This is 5.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares decreased by 1.32% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock decreased by 1.27% to $15.63. At the close, JetBlue Airways’s trading volume reached 424.1K shares. This is 5.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares fell 1.21% to $199.0. At the close, 3M’s trading volume reached 799.5K shares. This is 37.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $115.1 billion.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares fell 1.15% to $21.55. The company’s market cap stands at $156.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $15.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more