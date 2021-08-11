11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares rose 10.53% to $19.1 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $424.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock rose 4.74% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $10.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock increased by 2.64% to $7.38. The company’s market cap stands at $127.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 1.41% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
Losers
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock decreased by 6.7% to $14.15 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 2.57% to $8.72. At the close, Desktop Metal’s trading volume reached 257.6K shares. This is 5.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares decreased by 1.32% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock decreased by 1.27% to $15.63. At the close, JetBlue Airways’s trading volume reached 424.1K shares. This is 5.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares fell 1.21% to $199.0. At the close, 3M’s trading volume reached 799.5K shares. This is 37.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $115.1 billion.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares fell 1.15% to $21.55. The company’s market cap stands at $156.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
