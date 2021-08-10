fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
370.62
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.60
349.55
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.52
441.61
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.68
147.93
-0.46%
GLD
+ 0.04
161.68
+ 0.02%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 4:52 pm
Gainers

  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $15.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock rose 5.47% to $2.12. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 1.35% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 1.35% to $0.98. The company’s market cap stands at $164.9 million.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $176.0. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion.

Losers

  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares declined by 19.09% to $15.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $323.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) stock declined by 10.56% to $16.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 142.7K, accounting for 26.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock fell 5.69% to $4.48. The company’s market cap stands at $252.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 2.1% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 2.06% to $7.63. The company’s market cap stands at $532.1 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock fell 1.77% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.

