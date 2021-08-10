fbpx

QQQ
-1.89
370.62
-0.51%
DIA
+ 1.60
349.55
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.52
441.61
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.68
147.93
-0.46%
GLD
+ 0.04
161.68
+ 0.02%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 4:52 pm
Gainers

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock rose 11.8% to $32.02 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, FuboTV’s trading volume reached 2.5 million shares. This is 22.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock rose 5.59% to $8.5. The company’s market cap stands at $245.2 million.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $18.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock moved upwards by 3.19% to $29.35. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $10.5. This security traded at a volume of 56.9K shares come close, making up 5.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $5.45. The company’s market cap stands at $44.3 million.

Losers

  • ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock decreased by 11.58% to $28.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock declined by 5.0% to $35.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares decreased by 3.13% to $3.41. The company’s market cap stands at $178.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock decreased by 3.12% to $17.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock fell 2.8% to $108.93. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 1.96% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $29.4 million.

