12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock rose 11.8% to $32.02 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, FuboTV’s trading volume reached 2.5 million shares. This is 22.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock rose 5.59% to $8.5. The company’s market cap stands at $245.2 million.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $18.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock moved upwards by 3.19% to $29.35. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $10.5. This security traded at a volume of 56.9K shares come close, making up 5.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $5.45. The company’s market cap stands at $44.3 million.
Losers
- ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock decreased by 11.58% to $28.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock declined by 5.0% to $35.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares decreased by 3.13% to $3.41. The company’s market cap stands at $178.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock decreased by 3.12% to $17.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) stock fell 2.8% to $108.93. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 1.96% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $29.4 million.
