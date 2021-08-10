fbpx

Why Alcoa, Nucor Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
August 10, 2021 1:54 pm
Shares of metals and building materials companies including Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) and Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) are trading higher Tuesday after the U.S. Senate voted to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has lifted demand outlook for materials.

The infrastructure bill, which was passed by the Senate in a 69-30 vote, is headed to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining and the manufacture of primary aluminum.

Nucor manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Alcoa was up 8.33% at $43.91 and Nucor was up 9.24% at $117.74.

