Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, General Motors Or Sorrento Therapeutics?

byHenry Khederian
August 9, 2021 7:52 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $80 to $110.

AMD is trading higher by 0.5% at $110.70.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) with a Hold and lowered the price target from $68 to $53.

General Motors is trading lower by 1% at $54.51.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $26.

Sorrento Therapeutics is trading higher by 1.2% at $8.49.

