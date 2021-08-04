11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares increased by 6.21% to $3.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $163.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock increased by 4.03% to $17.77. At the close, Triumph Group’s trading volume reached 91.8K shares. This is 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) stock rose 3.85% to $54.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.8K shares, which is 25.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares increased by 3.75% to $5.52. The company’s market cap stands at $283.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock rose 2.57% to $21.14. At the close, Bloom Energy’s trading volume reached 208.2K shares. This is 7.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock increased by 2.57% to $3.99. The company’s market cap stands at $34.8 million.
Losers
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares declined by 6.73% to $38.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1 million shares, which is 19.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock fell 5.12% to $32.25. At the close, Maxar Technologies’s trading volume reached 83.9K shares. This is 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares decreased by 1.75% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares declined by 1.61% to $18.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.7K, accounting for 3.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock decreased by 1.5% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.5 million.
