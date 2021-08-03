Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock rose 4.24% to $212.62 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock increased by 2.23% to $38.43. Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 billion.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock moved upwards by 2.18% to $66.74. Athene Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 379.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 2.08% to $5.39. The current volume of 1.3K shares is 4.34% of Kingsway Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $127.7 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares moved upwards by 2.05% to $14.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.8K shares, making up 15.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $775.8 million.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock moved upwards by 2.02% to $168.47. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 769, which is 23.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.1 million.
Losers
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 3.21% to $9.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.7 million.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 3.14% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 177.9K, which is 53.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $280.8 million.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 2.79% to $86.5. The current volume of 555.3K shares is 28.6% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 2.25% to $13.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares, making up 3.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $678.4 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 1.87% to $2.63. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.5K shares, making up 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares declined by 1.86% to $57.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.1K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.