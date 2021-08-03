fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.36
363.24
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 2.17
346.18
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 2.56
435.03
+ 0.59%
TLT
-0.14
150.81
-0.09%
GLD
-0.26
169.87
-0.15%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock rose 4.24% to $212.62 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock increased by 2.23% to $38.43. Prudential’s stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 billion.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock moved upwards by 2.18% to $66.74. Athene Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 379.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 2.08% to $5.39. The current volume of 1.3K shares is 4.34% of Kingsway Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $127.7 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares moved upwards by 2.05% to $14.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.8K shares, making up 15.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $775.8 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock moved upwards by 2.02% to $168.47. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 769, which is 23.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.1 million.

Losers

  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 3.21% to $9.21 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.7 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 3.14% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 177.9K, which is 53.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $280.8 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 2.79% to $86.5. The current volume of 555.3K shares is 28.6% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 2.25% to $13.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares, making up 3.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $678.4 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 1.87% to $2.63. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.5K shares, making up 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares declined by 1.86% to $57.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.1K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    During Tuesday's morning session, 124 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 146 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Tuesday's morning session saw 105 companies set new 52-week highs. read more