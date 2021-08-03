fbpx

Why Enphase Energy And Sunrun Shares Are Moving Higher Today

byRandy Elias
August 3, 2021 12:27 pm
Shares of solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are trading higher in sympathy with SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), which gained after reporting strong Q2 results and issuing upbeat Q3 guidance.

Sunrun engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's stock was trading about 5% higher at $53.76 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $37.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. 

Enphase Energy's stock was trading about 5% at $192.23 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $229.04 and a 52-week low of $58.67.

