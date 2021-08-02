12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock rose 9.3% to $5.99 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $116.0 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock rose 8.6% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $1.92. Exicure’s trading volume hit 709.9K shares by close, accounting for 166.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $168.9 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $17.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock increased by 4.34% to $26.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares increased by 3.91% to $11.95. This security traded at a volume of 236.2K shares come close, making up 15.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
Losers
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares fell 7.91% to $19.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.6 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares decreased by 3.83% to $2.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 81.8K, accounting for 1.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 3.81% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock fell 3.73% to $6.21. The company’s market cap stands at $164.0 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 3.61% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock decreased by 3.59% to $4.3. This security traded at a volume of 170.4K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
