Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares increased by 3.85% to $7.28 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 3.1K shares is 19.47% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares rose 3.56% to $7.85. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 3.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.9 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock increased by 2.77% to $123.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 53.0K, which is 20.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares rose 2.75% to $4.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.7K shares, making up 45.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $13.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.9K shares, making up 27.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.6 million.
- Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares moved upwards by 2.64% to $26.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3K, which is 22.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $380.7 million.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 4.97% to $3.64 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 109.6K, which is 4.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.54% to $7.36. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 3.07% to $3.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.8K, which is 0.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock decreased by 3.05% to $24.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 14.0K, which is 21.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $606.8 million.
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares declined by 2.78% to $43.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.4K, which is 41.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $636.8 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 1.77% to $2.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7K, which is 13.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.