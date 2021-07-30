12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $6.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.0K, accounting for 1.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock rose 1.58% to $29.57. At the close, Gap’s trading volume reached 538.7K shares. This is 8.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares moved upwards by 1.01% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 1.0% to $18.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.5 million.
Losers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock fell 4.89% to $3.7 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock fell 3.26% to $22.0. The company’s market cap stands at $287.0 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares declined by 2.53% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.3 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock fell 1.83% to $16.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.3 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock declined by 1.66% to $27.92. The company’s market cap stands at $936.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 1.46% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
