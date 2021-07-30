fbpx

QQQ
-1.65
368.13
-0.45%
DIA
-1.18
352.00
-0.34%
SPY
-1.62
442.27
-0.37%
TLT
+ 0.72
148.10
+ 0.48%
GLD
-1.39
172.56
-0.81%

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
July 30, 2021 12:44 pm
July 30, 2021 12:44 pm

Shares of cruise lines, including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower as COVID-19 Delta variant concerns continue to drive volatility in the reopening space. CDC documents recently warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox, which has added to pandemic uncertainty.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $34.49 and a 52-week low of $12.56.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations.

Royal Caribbean's stock has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $45.71.

