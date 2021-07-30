Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares rose 2.42% to $100.38 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares, making up 63.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $853.3 million.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $24.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 24.6K, which is 38.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $620.5 million.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares increased by 1.96% to $39.26. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stock rose 1.75% to $50.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 141.4K, which is 34.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 1.67% to $9.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.2K, which is 11.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.0 million.
- Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $81.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.9K shares, making up 17.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 6.54% to $52.36 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 665.2K, which is 208.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares fell 5.34% to $64.83. Trading volume for Kemper’s stock is 390.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 152.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 3.81% to $4.3. The current volume of 19.4K shares is 17.91% of United Insurance Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 3.8% to $6.85. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 2.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 3.24% to $2.69. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 984 as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock fell 2.52% to $177.58. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 55.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
